What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for Aug. 13-15, 2021.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Hey, hey Tampa Bay! We are halfway through August, but still “into the thick of it” when it comes to hurricane season. 

Hopefully, the weather doesn’t spoil any plans this weekend...but in the meantime, here’s what’s happening around the Bay.

Friday, August 13 

🍻 Busch Gardens Bier Fest

Now - Oct. 31

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Included in admission, tickets vary

🍷 Community Tchin Tchin Wine Tasting

5-7 p.m.

Book + Bottle, St. Pete

Free

Saturday, August 14 

🥕 Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Williams Park, St. Pete

Free entry

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry

🐘 Breakfast with the Animals

8-9:30 a.m.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park

Tickets $85+

🥂 Bubble and Barrels

6 p.m.

Tampa Union Station

Tickets $150

🏋️‍♀️ The Yard at Green Bench

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Green Bench Brewery, St.Pete

Free

🍺 Beer and a Cuban

5-9 p.m.

Green Bench Brewery, Sarasota

Prices vary

Sunday, August 15 

🚴‍♂️ Back to School Throwback Spin Class

6:30 p.m.

Sparkman Wharf, Tampa

Tickets $30

📽  Summer Classics: Young Frankenstein 

3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Tickets $7+

🚴‍♂️ Back to School Blend

1 p.m.

CAMP Tampa

Tickets $20