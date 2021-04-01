x
What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for April 23-25, 2021.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay… start your engines! From the Florida State Fair to the Firestone Grand Prix, this weekend is full of some pretty cool events around the Bay.

So whether you are ready to ride the Ferris wheel or put on some Rays gear, here’s your weekend list of events for April 23-25, 2021.

Bonus: Earth Day is April 22, but there are still some Earth Day events happening this weekend.

Friday, April 23

🏎 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

1st Street S. and 5th Avenue S., St. Pete

Tickets $25+

🎪 Florida State Fair

10 a.m. - midnight

Florida State Fair Grounds, Tampa

Tickets $5+

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs. Blue Jays

7:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🎭 Henry V by William Shakespeare

8 p.m.

Straz Center, Tampa

Tickets $35+

Saturday, April 24

🏎 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

1st Street S. and 5th Avenue S., St. Pete

Tickets $25+

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry

🚘 Caffeine and Chrome

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Free

🎪 Florida State Fair

10 a.m. - midnight

Florida State Fair Grounds, Tampa

Tickets $5+

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs. Blue Jays

6:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🎭 Henry V by William Shakespeare

8 p.m.

Straz Center, Tampa

Tickets $35+

Sunday, April 25

🏎 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

7:45 a.m. - 4 p.m.

1st Street S. and 5th Avenue S., St. Pete

Tickets $25+

🎪 Florida State Fair

10 a.m. - midnight

Florida State Fair Grounds, Tampa

Tickets $5+

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs. Blue Jays

1:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🎭 Henry V by William Shakespeare

4 p.m.

Straz Center, Tampa

Tickets $35+

🏒 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

7 p.m.

Amalie Arena, Tampa

Tickets $85+