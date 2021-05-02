x
What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for April 30 - May 2, 2021.
April showers bring May flowers; and Tampa Bay, it seems that our region is blooming. This weekend wraps up the Florida State Fair, there are quite a few Kentucky Derby celebrations, and yoga with the Rowdies will make this weekend full of fun.

So whether you are ready to ride the Ferris wheel or put on some Rays gear, here’s your weekend list of events for April 30 - May 2, 2021.

Friday, April 30

🎪 Florida State Fair

10 a.m. - midnight

Florida State Fair Grounds, Tampa

Tickets $5+

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs. Astros

7:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

Saturday, May 1

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry 

🍾 Grand Opening: Femperial Creative Lounge

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Femperial, 2851 First Avenue North, St. Pete

Free

🎪 Florida State Fair

10 a.m. - midnight

Florida State Fair Grounds, Tampa

Tickets $5+

🐎 Kentucky Derby Watch Party

3-7 p.m.

American Social Tampa

Free, reservations suggested

🐎 Kentucky DOG-by Party

4-8 p.m.

Two Shepherds Taproom, Tampa

Free

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs. Astros

4:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🎉 Pre-Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl

3-11:30 p.m.

SoHo Bars, Tampa

Tickets $10-30+

🎶 Lil Durk Performing Live

10 p.m.

Whiskey North, Tampa

Tickets $75+

Sunday, May 2

🎪 Florida State Fair

10 a.m. - midnight

Florida State Fair Grounds, Tampa

Tickets $5+

🧘‍♀️ Yoga and Brunch with the Rowdies

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Al Lang Stadium

Tickets $30

🥑 Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Festival 

11 a.m.

University of South Florida Botanical Gardens

Tickets $5+

🧘‍♀️ Beer Yoga Sundays

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Big Top Brewing Company, Sarasota

Tickets $10 

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs. Astros

1:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

