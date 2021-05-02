What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

April showers bring May flowers; and Tampa Bay, it seems that our region is blooming. This weekend wraps up the Florida State Fair, there are quite a few Kentucky Derby celebrations, and yoga with the Rowdies will make this weekend full of fun.
So whether you are ready to ride the Ferris wheel or put on some Rays gear, here’s your weekend list of events for April 30 - May 2, 2021.
Friday, April 30
10 a.m. - midnight
Florida State Fair Grounds, Tampa
7:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Saturday, May 1
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Centennial Park, Tampa
Free entry
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Femperial, 2851 First Avenue North, St. Pete
Free
10 a.m. - midnight
Florida State Fair Grounds, Tampa
3-7 p.m.
American Social Tampa
Free, reservations suggested
4-8 p.m.
Two Shepherds Taproom, Tampa
Free
4:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
3-11:30 p.m.
SoHo Bars, Tampa
Tickets $10-30+
10 p.m.
Whiskey North, Tampa
Tickets $75+
Sunday, May 2
10 a.m. - midnight
Florida State Fair Grounds, Tampa
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Al Lang Stadium
11 a.m.
University of South Florida Botanical Gardens
Tickets $5+
🧘♀️ Beer Yoga Sundays
12:30-1:30 p.m.
Big Top Brewing Company, Sarasota
Tickets $10
1:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
