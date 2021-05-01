x
What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for May 28-30.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

We’re kicking this weekend off with a little red, white and blue -- wouldn’t you say, Tampa Bay? Memorial Day is this Monday, and there is a lot happening this weekend to celebrate. 

Don’t forget, Memorial Day is not just a kickoff to summer. This patriotic holiday honors those who lost their lives serving our country. And if you want ways to celebrate on Monday, click here

Friday, May 28 

⭐ Memorial Day Weekend at Rick's on the River

7-11 p.m

2305 N. Willow Ave, Tampa

Free

🎶 Sunset Music Festival 2021

3 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Tickets $110+

Saturday, May 29

🐘 Secrets of the Zoo Backstage Encounter

8 a.m.

ZooTampa

Tickets $100+

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry 

⚾️ Baseball Card Show Tampa Bay

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs Phillies

1:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Tickets vary

🎶 Sunset Music Festival 2021

3 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Tickets $110+

🎉 Rough Riders Hometown Parade

8 p.m.

Italian Club of Tampa

Tickets $5+

🎶 Fredo Bang

10 p.m.

Whiskey North, Tampa

Tickets $30+

Sunday, May 30 

⚾️ Baseball Card Show Tampa Bay

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs Phillies

1:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Tickets vary

🍖 Memorial Day Brewing BBQ Competition

11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

BarrieHaus Beer Co., Tampa

🍺 Memorial Day Weekend at MacDinton’s

11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

MacDinton’s Irish Pub, Tampa

Free

🎶 Sunset Music Festival 2021

3 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Tickets $110+

