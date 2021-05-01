What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

We’re kicking this weekend off with a little red, white and blue -- wouldn’t you say, Tampa Bay? Memorial Day is this Monday, and there is a lot happening this weekend to celebrate.
Don’t forget, Memorial Day is not just a kickoff to summer. This patriotic holiday honors those who lost their lives serving our country. And if you want ways to celebrate on Monday, click here.
Friday, May 28
7-11 p.m
2305 N. Willow Ave, Tampa
Free
3 p.m.
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Tickets $110+
Saturday, May 29
8 a.m.
ZooTampa
Tickets $100+
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Centennial Park, Tampa
Free entry
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore
1:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg
Tickets vary
3 p.m.
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Tickets $110+
8 p.m.
Italian Club of Tampa
Tickets $5+
10 p.m.
Whiskey North, Tampa
Tickets $30+
Sunday, May 30
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore
1:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg
Tickets vary
11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
BarrieHaus Beer Co., Tampa
11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
MacDinton’s Irish Pub, Tampa
Free
3 p.m.
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Tickets $110+
