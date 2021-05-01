What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for May 28-30.

We’re kicking this weekend off with a little red, white and blue -- wouldn’t you say, Tampa Bay? Memorial Day is this Monday, and there is a lot happening this weekend to celebrate.

Don’t forget, Memorial Day is not just a kickoff to summer. This patriotic holiday honors those who lost their lives serving our country. And if you want ways to celebrate on Monday, click here.

Friday, May 28

7-11 p.m

2305 N. Willow Ave, Tampa

Free

3 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Tickets $110+

Saturday, May 29

8 a.m.

ZooTampa

Tickets $100+

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore

1:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Tickets vary

3 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Tickets $110+

8 p.m.

Italian Club of Tampa

Tickets $5+

10 p.m.

Whiskey North, Tampa

Tickets $30+

Sunday, May 30

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore

1:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Tickets vary

11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

BarrieHaus Beer Co., Tampa

11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

MacDinton’s Irish Pub, Tampa

Free

3 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Tickets $110+