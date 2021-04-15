x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Life

What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for April 16-18, 2021.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

Ahoy, Tampa Bay! I know our city was looking forward to the annual Gasparilla Festival this weekend *sad pirate noises* but, there’s still so much happening this weekend around the Bay

Check out these 8 events you don’t want to miss:

Friday, April 16 

🍷 Bar Monte Pop-Up

3-9 p.m.

Free

Traveling Italian Pop Up

🎭 Henry V by William Shakespeare

8 p.m.

Starz Canter, Tampa

Tickets $35+

Run time is about 2 hours and 5 minutes

Saturday, April 17 

☠️ Gasparilla Bar Invasion

12-11 p.m.

15+ SoHo Bars, Tampa

Tickets $25+, includes free drinks and entry to bars

Wear your best pirate costume

🎶 Shipwrecked Music Festival

5 p.m. - 1 a.m.

The Cuban Club, Tampa

Tickets $45+

🏒 Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers

7 p.m.

Amalie Arena, Tampa

Tickets here

🎭 Henry V by William Shakespeare

8 p.m.

Starz Canter, Tampa

Tickets $35+

Run time is about 2 hours and 5 minutes

Sunday, April 18

🚘 Cruisin' at Wiregrass Car & Truck Show

12-4 p.m.

The Shops at Wiregrass, Wesley Chapel

Free

Register your car here

🎭 Henry V by William Shakespeare

4 p.m.

Starz Canter, Tampa

Tickets $35+

Run time is about 2 hours and 5 minutes