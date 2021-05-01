x
What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for May 7-9, 2021.
TAMPA, Fla. — Things are heating up around Tampa Bay, and we don’t just mean the temps.

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, so if you haven’t made brunch plans or found a gift for mom, you still have time.

And if you aren’t able to celebrate your momma this year, there’s plenty of other things to keep your weekend busy for May 7-9, 2021.

Friday, May 7

🏒 Tampa Bay Lightning vs Dallas Stars

7 p.m.

Amalie Arena, Tampa

Tickets: Prices vary

Saturday, May 8

♻️ Tampa Riverwalk Cleanup

8-11 a.m.

Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park, Tampa

Cost: Free

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Cost: Free entry 

📱 Master Your Phone Family Edition

12-2 p.m.

400 N. Ashley Drive Cube 200, Tampa

Tickets: $50+

🌻 St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

350 2nd Ave N., St. Pete

Cost: Free

Sunday, May 9

💐 Mother’s Day Build Your Own Bouquet

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Armature Works, Tampa

Cost: Free

Check out this list of Mother’s Day brunches here

