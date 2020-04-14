FORT MYERS, Fla. — Birthday parties might not be happening right now, but a new trend is birthday parades!
Robert "Bob" Glenn Weaver, a Navy Korean War Veteran, celebrated his 90 birthday this week.
Since his family and friends could not celebrate with him in person, the Lee County Sheriff's Office decided on a parade for the milestone birthday.
The sheriff's office loaded up their patrol cars and set out on a parade past Bob's house.
Lights, sirens, and balloons filled the street in front of his house as they all wished him a happy birthday.
Bob's reaction? A huge smile.
