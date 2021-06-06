He lost a leg in battle on Normandy's beaches on June 6, 1944. Exactly two years later, John and Lee Tiranno got married.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Williamsville couple, John and Lee Tiranno, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on June 6.

It's a date that's vital for more than one reason.

According to Elderwood Village at Williamsville, where they live, John lost a leg in battle on Normandy's beaches in 1944 during World War II. John was a U.S. Army Private First Class.

Two years later, John and Lee Tiranno got married. They met as teenagers at Genesee Roller Rink, and they got married at Holy Cross Church on Buffalo’s West Side.