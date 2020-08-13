Wisconson state agency requires employees to wear masks during virtual meetings

Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources said it wants to set an example about public service employees caring for others' health.

WISCONSIN, USA — Employees, at Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources, will need to add a mask to the list of items they grab in preparation for virtual meetings.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole reminded employees in a July 31 email that every DNR employee not only needs to wear a mask while in a facility but also when at home, alone and participating in virtual meetings accessible to non-DNR staff.

But, the reasoning might not be as extreme as you think. Cole cited setting an example as public service employees as the reasoning.

“Set the safety example which shows you as a DNR public service employee care about the safety and health of others," Cole said, according to the Sentinel.

A spokesperson for the company backed the idea up, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the wearing of masks in these instances creates "a very visual reminder to all that wearing a mask in a public setting helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Wisconson's Gov. Tony Evers implemented a statewide mask mandate starting Aug. 1 and continuing until Sept. 28.

Under his order, Wisconsinites are required to wear masks indoors and in "enclosed space" where the public congregates, like outdoor bars, outdoor restaurants, taxis and public transit locations.

The order applies to those 5 years old and up, and face-coverings are required to cover the nose and mouth completely.

There are exceptions for those with medical concerns and when people are eating, drinking, swimming, or in their private residence with family members.

You can read the full order here.

