x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Dunkin' offers free coffee to teachers on World Teachers Day

Teachers can get a much-deserved coffee break on Thursday, Oct. 5.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — World Teachers' Day is Thursday, Oct. 5. To celebrate the educators of our world, Dunkin' Donuts is offering teachers a free medium hot or iced coffee. 

The deal will last all day and requires no purchase or ID. Dunkin' said the deal is for all teachers - from pre-school to college professors. 

Teachers can even add a little flavor to their free coffee order - like pumpkin swirl - if desired.

The deal is limited to one guest and excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew.  

Retail Me Not has a full list of deals just for teachers on World Teachers Day. Some stores offering discounts include Barnes & Noble, Apple, Michaels, Office Depot & OfficeMax, Party City, and Staples. 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out