TAMPA, Fla. — WARNING: Prepare for an onslaught of "W"'s in this story.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay received a call from a warm-hearted person who saw a woeful dog wandering in a field on Hanna Avenue.

When rescuers showed up, they were unable at first to find the dog. Then they heard whimpering wails coming from a woodshed. The building was locked, but there was a small hole under the shed. So they weaved their way through it.

What did they find waiting inside? Wow! Eight puppies!

They were whisked to the society for treatment, where they were found to be in good condition and well.

The puppies, who are about two weeks old, were not weaned, so the rescuers wished to reunite the whelps with their mama without delay.

So they put out a trap. The next morning ... whew! The mother woofer was there waiting for them.

Mom was not wounded, but she was weak and malnourished and in need of care.

Now, the reason for the wealth of "W"'s in this story. The Humane Society named the mama Winter. Her puppies: Wanda, Wilbur, Whoopi, Waldo, Wren, Willa, Wade, and Winnie.

The humane society is looking for a foster family to welcome and watch over the family of nine.

We wish them well!

