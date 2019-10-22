TAMPA, Fla. — How long is too long when it comes to depending on your parents for financial support?

While the answers vary from family to family, a survey done by Merrill Lynch found that 79-percent of parents support their adult children ages 18-34.

The support looks different from family to family. Some kids are living at home and some parents pay their kids bills.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger says high student debt and low wages for entry-level jobs are big reasons why lots of young adults lean on their parents.

Schlesinger suggests people talk to their adult kids about boundaries and ground rules. She said parents should consider setting move out dates and having the young children contribute to the bills.

It’s all about creating independent adult children, Schlesinger said.

RELATED: 7 ways to boost your net worth

RELATED: No empty nest: Young women live with Mom & Dad like it's 1940

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter