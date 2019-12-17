ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Work hard, play hard – right?

No one knows who came up with the concept, and Americans certainly work hard.

But, we’re really not playing all that much, according to a new report.

Priceline says nearly 44 million hard-working Americans are each leaving more than a week of paid vacation time on the table each year.

The numbers come from the vacation company’s 2019 Work-Life Balance Report, which revealed some more interesting trends:

18 percent of employees feel guilty about taking time off.

29 percent say their company expects them to stay "available" while away from work.

38 percent reported feeling compelled to check email and voicemail on vacation.

15 percent admit they end up working on their paid days off.

Priceline says that sense of pressure appears to be generational – and it’s getting worse. Twenty-four percent of Baby Boomers feel like they have to check in during paid time off.

Forty percent of Millennials and 47 percent of Generation Z say the same.

According to the report, "work guilt" reaches its peak when Americans start new jobs. Sixty percent say they wait six months before taking a serious vacation.

Twenty-one percent said they wait a whole year.

But, the report also shows Americans tend to take some of those missed days back when they can. More than a third said they’ve pretended to be sick to take a day off from time to time.

Two-thirds say they plan to take all of their paid vacation days next year.

