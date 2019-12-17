ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Work hard, play hard – right?

No one knows who came up with the concept, and Americans certainly work hard.

But, we’re really not playing all that much, according to a new report.

Priceline says nearly 44 million hard-working Americans are each leaving more than a week of paid vacation time on the table each year.

The numbers come from the vacation company’s 2019 Work-Life Balance Report, which revealed some more interesting trends:

  • 18 percent of employees feel guilty about taking time off.
  • 29 percent say their company expects them to stay "available" while away from work.
  • 38 percent reported feeling compelled to check email and voicemail on vacation.
  • 15 percent admit they end up working on their paid days off.

Priceline says that sense of pressure appears to be generational – and it’s getting worse. Twenty-four percent of Baby Boomers feel like they have to check in during paid time off. 

Forty percent of Millennials and 47 percent of Generation Z say the same.

According to the report, "work guilt" reaches its peak when Americans start new jobs. Sixty percent say they wait six months before taking a serious vacation.

Twenty-one percent said they wait a whole year.

But, the report also shows Americans tend to take some of those missed days back when they can. More than a third said they’ve pretended to be sick to take a day off from time to time.

Two-thirds say they plan to take all of their paid vacation days next year.

