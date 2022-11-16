60 percent of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck in October, report says

As the holiday season approaches, an increasing number of Americans are feeling a strain on their wallets.

TAMPA, Fla. — In a new report from LendingClub and PYMNTS, nearly 60 percent of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck as the holiday season approaches.

PYMNTS says it surveyed nearly 3,500 American consumers to explore how inflation has impacted consumer spending. In their findings, PYMNTS reports 55 percent of Americans have limited spending capacity, 49 percent have shifted their shopping preferences, and 66 percent of those living paycheck to paycheck have cut spending. The report also saw differences between rural and urban consumers.

Of those surveyed, the report found 59 percent of paycheck-to-paycheck consumers with issues paying their monthly bills noted significant rises in prices for utilities in the past year.

"More consumers who have historically managed their budgets comfortably are feeling the financial strain, which will impact their spending behavior as we head into the holiday shopping season," LendingClub Financial Health Officer Anuj Nayar told CNBC.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, real average hourly earnings are down three percent from a year ago.

A CNBC report also found that credit card balances surged, up 15 percent in the most recent quarter. That's the largest annual jump in more than 20 years.

RetainMeNot released its shopping trends for the 2022 holiday season, saying roughly half of shoppers say they'll be buying fewer things this year due to inflation.

Despite the rise in inflation in the Tampa Bay area and across the country, recent reports show that Florida's wage growth average beats the national average.