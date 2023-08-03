Study: Americans need $1.8 million to retire, but most barely have one-tenth of that

A survey of Americans with 401k accounts found a massive gap between what they need and what they have saved.

FLORIDA, USA — Americans with retirement accounts say they need a specific amount saved up to retire well, and most aren't anywhere near it, according to a recent study.

A survey from Charles Schwab asked 1,000 people with 401(k) plans how much money they would need in order to retire comfortably. The amount was, on average, $1.8 million (up from $1.7 million in 2022).

A spokesperson from Schwab chalked the rising numbers up to inflation, volatile markets, and high interest rates. The survey suggested that these factors also took a toll on consumer confidence with only 37 percent of participants saying that they were "very confident" they would save what they needed for retirement.

According to data Schwab cited from Vanguard, the average retirement account in the U.S. held $113,000 in 2022, less than one-tenth the average amount of what account holders said they needed. Even participants age 65 or older only averaged $233,000 in their accounts.

According to a financial expert 10 Tampa Bay consulted earlier this year, the general rule of thumb if you're young, is to save and invest 10% of your gross income. If you haven't been saving and you're in your 40s, kick that up to 15% and if you're in your 50s and haven't saved as you should, then 20% should be the goal.

The study from Schwab found that Americans put almost 12% of their gross income into their 401(k)s on average in 2022 and 2023.