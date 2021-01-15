Unemployed Floridian's hopeful after President-elect Joe Biden proposes increase to stimulus check, unemployment payments

President-elect Biden announced a $1.9 trillion proposal to help 'rescue and recover' the economy.

TAMPA, Fla — President-elect Joe Biden has announced his plans for a $1.9 trillion economic rescue package.

The "American Rescue Plan" targets three main points:

Providing financial help for families, businesses and governments

Speeding up vaccine rollout

Slowing down the surging pandemic

The plan includes another stimulus check and an increase to weekly federal unemployment from $300 to $400, as well as loans and grants for small businesses.

For families struggling in Florida, the promise of more help is huge.

Gia Cuccaro has been unemployed since March. She has been actively searching for work but has continued to come up short.

"There was a time I was close to going on one of those food lines. Thankfully, I have friends here that were helping me, family that was helping me but you know, it's very scary," Cuccaro said.

With the potential of help on the horizon, Cuccaro is hopeful. The first payment helped immensely, "I mean, I have to be honest, when that $600 stimulus came in that exact amount is what I was behind on my rent."

Now with the proposal of an additional $1,400 and a proposed $100 weekly increase to federal unemployment, Cuccaro can stay afloat.

"I'm giving it all to my landlord. That's just what I'm doing because the most important thing is to have a roof over my head," she said.

Some local business owners are also struggling with rent.

"I went from ten to zero employees because as soon as all this happened, my number one priority was paying my rent so I didn't get evicted," said Sara Stonecipher, the owner of clothing boutique Misred Outfitters in downtown St. Pete.

Sales went up for Misred Outfitters in December ahead of the holidays. But now, "January one hit, and it is a ghost town."

Sales are down by 60 percent from January of 2020, but Stonecipher is hopeful that more business is ahead.

"You gotta be positive, but to have that just dramatic drop-off has definitely been worrisome," she explained.

