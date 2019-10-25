ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Talk about first world problems.

Jeff Bezos’ bank account just took a big hit -- and it cost him the top spot on the list of the world’s richest people.

A very expensive divorce and a bad week for Amazon stock are to blame. Shares dropped 2% Friday.

That may not sound like much -- but Bezos owns 57 million of them, so he paid a steep price for the plummet.

Now, the ‘world’s richest’ title falls to a familiar face: Bill Gates. The Microsoft founder dominated the net worth charts for more than two decades.

But don’t feel too bad for the world’s second richest person.

Jeff Bezos is still worth more than $100 Billion.

