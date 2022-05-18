Bus drivers still needed: How you can apply to be one

Two job fairs this week in Hillsborough County will make it easy to apply.

TAMPA, Fla. — School bus drivers wanted! Today, Hillsborough County Schools is holding the first of two job fairs in hopes of helping fill 150 open positions. The district is being proactive to fill the positions by offering some new benefits.

Starting hourly pay is being bumped up from $14.57 to $16.01. The district is also offering more flexible scheduling and the opportunity to receive a pension through the Florida retirement system.

Wednesday's job fair is specific to bus drivers, bus attendants and mechanics. They are the people responsible for getting 80,000 kids to and from school safely each day. The shortage has caused some drivers to have to double up on routes, often causing delays in getting kids to school.

If you're interested, all you need to do is show up at the job fair with a valid driver's license. They will have computers there so you can apply right on site.

Althea Walker is the Department Manager for Recruitment with the school district. "We have always provided free CDL training. So for those individuals who may not have the driving certifications needed, we will assist you and provide you with the resources needed for you to serve as a bus driver."

The district will also cover the cost of fingerprinting for the background check. Wednesday's job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sam Horton Instructional Building, 2920 N 40th St. in Tampa.