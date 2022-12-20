$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold

The estate has six bedrooms each with a private bathroom and balcony.

TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate.

The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore community in St. Petersburg, features six bedrooms with private bathrooms and balconies that overlook the Florida coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

The 9,463-square-foot home sits on an acre of land, the news release says, and it was built by the nationally acclaimed Winstar Homes.

One of the most jaw-dropping views of the home is the backyard oasis. It includes a full bar, outdoor kitchen and pizza oven, a Trek boat dock and lift to accommodate a 12,000-lb, 28-foot boat, a kayak launch, playground, putting green and hammock area. The infinity pool and spa overlooking the Gulf are just the icing on the cake.

"The Tierra Verde community is one of the most exclusive in the area and home to Fort Desoto Park, which has award-winning beaches and miles of pedestrian and kayaking trails for adventurous outdoor activities," a news release from Smith & Associate Real Estate says.

The house features 25-foot ceilings with wooden beams, handmade porcelain inlaid tile and three fireplaces. It has an expansive chef's kitchen that includes a large island, Sub-Zero 42-inch refrigerator and freezer, two Miele dishwashers and a built-in coffee maker station, a Wolf 8-burner stove and two Wolf ovens.