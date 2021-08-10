AdventHealth buys 'The Holy Land Experience' in Orlando

The Christian-based theme park you could see from I-4 was purchased for a reported $32 million.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Christian-based theme park "The Holy Land Experience" has met its end after being sold to AdventHealth for a reported $32 million.

The location that Floridians could point out with ease while driving along Interstate-4 in Orlando will now be transformed to a not yet specified facility to help enhance health care services in the area.

“AdventHealth will make a significant investment in redeveloping the property to bring enhanced health care services to the community. Details on our site plans will be released in the future. Orlando continues to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and it’s important that residents have access to health care that’s close to home, convenient and comprehensive," the hospital system said in a statement.

Prior to its sale, The Holy Land Experience, which claimed to bring the Bible to life, had been closed since 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It did briefly open its doors for its annual free admission days where it displays religious artifacts to retain its tax-exempt status, according to WKMG.

Out of concern for our guests, the greater Orlando community, and the potential spread of COVID-19, The Holy Land Experience will temporarily close at the close of business Saturday, March 14th until the end of the month. Learn More: https://t.co/eubRzwFSsP pic.twitter.com/NmHbnBpeUm — Holy Land Experience (@HolyLandExp) March 14, 2020

One month prior to shutting its doors, The Holy Land Experience laid off most of its staff as part of what it called a corporate-wide ministry reorganization.