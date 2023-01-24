Biggby Coffee to open 1st Tampa Bay location

The new store in Clearwater is offering several opening-week deals.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Stretching far beyond its midwestern roots, Biggby Coffee is set to soon open its newest location in Tampa Bay.

The Michigan-based coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4000 Ulmerton Road, according to a news release.

Featuring basic coffee drinks to the more elaborate Butter Bear Latte, the new store settles into a region already dominated by national chains and local favorites. But Biggby appears to have Florida in its sights, with a joint in Ormond Beach and another coming soon in Jacksonville.

Owner Charles Wyse opened Biggby's first location in March 1995 near campus as a college student at Michigan State University, the company said. More than 260 stores now dot the nation, mostly in Michigan and just beyond.