Biggby Coffee to open 1st Tampa Bay location

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Stretching far beyond its midwestern roots, Biggby Coffee is set to soon open its newest location in Tampa Bay.
The Michigan-based coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4000 Ulmerton Road, according to a news release.
Featuring basic coffee drinks to the more elaborate Butter Bear Latte, the new store settles into a region already dominated by national chains and local favorites. But Biggby appears to have Florida in its sights, with a joint in Ormond Beach and another coming soon in Jacksonville.
Owner Charles Wyse opened Biggby's first location in March 1995 near campus as a college student at Michigan State University, the company said. More than 260 stores now dot the nation, mostly in Michigan and just beyond.
The new Clearwater location is offering several opening-week deals, including donations to charity, BOGO drinks and a free shot to get the day going.