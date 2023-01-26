Tampa company hoping for success with 4-day workweek experiment

The CEO hopes it leads to happier employees and better business results.

TAMPA, Fla. — Creating that "work-life" balance is a priority for many of you, especially since the pandemic. The CEO of one local business wants to help facilitate that balance for his employees, so he's testing out a 4-day workweek.

"Whenever your company is all about people and your clients are experiencing your people, you want to make sure your clients are in the best place mentally and workwise and everything." Jake Kurtz is the CEO of Brick Media.

He currently has 15 employees that create and run social media pages for small to mid-size businesses. He decided with the new year to test the 4-day workweek company-wide. Because to him, it just makes sense.

"It seems like naturally we kind of front-load everything in the beginning of the week anyway. And then, I have been taking half days on Fridays for a while."

He says the experiment runs through March 31. "And if it sticks and everybody likes it and it doesn't cause any negative issues with clients, then we're going to make it permanent."

The ultimate goal — happier employees and better business results.

"I just want to show people that you can have a thriving growing company that's adding employees, adding clients, adding revenue and still keep work-life balance in check and not let it take over your life."

Kurtz says the key here, for the days you are working, is working smarter. He says his employees still need to get everything done and keep clients happy.