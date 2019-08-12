ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After more than six years, the St. Pete staple Brocante held its last weekend market.

Loyal customers who had been coming almost every week were some of the first in line, like Dick Reim and his husband, Rocco Piacente. The pair have been shopping at Brocante for years.

On Sundays, they are always some of the first people in line.

“I am glad we could be here the last day,” Reim said as he searched through the Christmas items.

The pair have taken home their share of goods and good feelings.

“See what we find! Already getting some ornaments. So you know, there are a lot of good memories here," Reim said.

While they are sad to see their favorite vintage market go away, they will always remember it thanks to the "stuff" they have picked up over the years.

"So from now on, when we put something out, we’ll say, ‘Oh I remember when we bought this, on this day, going there,” Reim said.

Luckily, Reim and his husband mightnot have to wait long before the next market enters the scene to fill the vintage void.

“There’s, one of our 'Brocanteurs' is working on a concept. And I think that the market will hear more news relating to that as we near the end of the year," said Celesta Carter, a co-owner of Brocante. Until then, she and her husband say they're closing to focus on their current full-time jobs and real estate ventures.

The market is open today, Dec. 8, until 5 p.m.

