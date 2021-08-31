Need a job? This Tampa job fair is looking to hire hundreds

The Career Kickoff hiring event will feature 25 companies giving on-the-spot interviews.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're in need of a new career, this Tampa job fair may have just what you're looking for.

The Career Kickoff hiring event will feature more than 400 jobs up for grabs in all different fields. It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Holiday Inn Westshore, located at 700 N. Westshore Blvd. in Tampa.

Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management role, this is an opportunity to meet one-on-one with recruiters from some of Florida's top hiring companies.

The event will feature 25 companies giving on-the-spot interviews for jobs in teaching, logistics, construction trades, labor, law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, technical, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, warehouse and more.

Parking and admission to the event are completely free.