TAMPA, Fla. — It's been 12 years, but Celebrity Cruises will set sail from Tampa again in the near future.

The cruise line will begin offering three Caribbean itineraries starting in the winter of 2020-21, Port Tampa Bay announced Monday.

Passengers can choose from the following:

A 10-night Eastern Caribbean escape, calling San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Samana, Dominican Republic

An 11-night Southern Caribbean trek with visits to Key West, Florida; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; and George Town, Grand Cayman

An 11-night “Touch Canal” itinerary, sailing to Cozumel, Mexico; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; the Panama Canal; Colon, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; and George Town, Grand Cayman

The Constellation, which can carry more than 2,000 passengers, is undergoing modernization before it arrives in Tampa.

Currently, Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean sail from Port Tampa Bay.

