Are we on the verge of a champagne shortage right before New Year's Eve?

The reason is due to a perfect storm of high demand, shortened grape harvests and supply chain issues.

It's hard to imagine ringing in the new year without a glass of champagne. But, for many connoisseurs of the fine wine, 2022 could start with an empty glass.

According to Wine Enthusiast Magazine, that's because the U.S. could be in the early stages of a champagne shortage that could last years. The news outlet says the reason is due to a perfect storm of high demand, shortened grape harvests and supply chain issues.

CNN reports many delivery services have had a hard time snagging a bottle of bubbly for this holiday season. USA Today says out of 500 alcohol retailers that were surveyed, more than 80 percent there were concerns of the champagne supply running dry.

The fluctuation in demand pre and post-pandemic also impacted production. Wine Enthusiast Magazine reports, with demand down 25 percent in the early days of the pandemic, many vineyards were forced to dwindle the number of grapes being harvested. Add on top of that some extreme weather events and vineyards are now way behind demand.