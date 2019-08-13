MADEIRA BEACH, Fla — After over a decade of being owned by Bank of America, the western corner of John's Pass Village and boardwalk has a new owner.

Ben Mallah snatched up the property at auction for a cool $17.2 million. The property includes Hubbard's Marina, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Hooters, the Friendly Fisherman, the parking garage and all the stores attached, as well as a small parking lot.

Mallah says he had been eyeing the property for over a year.

The space was owned by the Hubbard family from 1976 through 2008. Financial struggles meant Bank of America took over the property, and it has controlled it ever since.

Dylan Hubbard, owner and vice president of Hubbard's Marina, said he is happy to finally see a new owner come in. His hope is Mallah will be interested in expanding the Hubbard offerings.

Mallah said he'll focus on cleaning up the property as well as filling the roughly 5,000 square feet of vacant retail space currently available.

He anticipates spending $1 million over the next year on repairs and improvements.

