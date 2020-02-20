LARGO, Fla. — Out of the aroma of coffee beans and right-leaning ideas, a new sort of coffee shop is set to open in Tampa Bay: Conservative Grounds.

"Absolutely NOT" does the store support liberalism, its website says, so it can be a place where "conservatives would feel welcome and America would be loved."

It's located at 13344 66th Street N. in Largo.

10News reached out to one of its owners, Cliff Gephart, for comment but has not yet heard back.

He told the Orlando Weekly that Conservative Grounds sort of bucks the idea of the "typical liberal American coffee establishment" -- in that it will sell coffee but with Fox News on the TVs and signs welcoming concealed carry weapons.

Perhaps the main centerpiece: The shop features a replica White House Oval Office with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump standing in as cardboard cutouts.

Conservative Grounds, Facebook

It's "a place where rational, conservative, moral, God-loving people congregate without the scourge of liberalism," according to its Twitter bio.

Gephart said he got the idea last year after an employee at a Tempe, Arizona, Starbucks told six police officers to leave because a customer felt uncomfortable. The company apologized, and the Tempe Officer's Association said they were encouraged Starbucks reached out but not before they helped to get the #DumpStarbucks hashtag trending.

And when a police officer got his order with the word "pig" printed on the cup's label, Gephart told the Weekly that was enough.

There is no menu posted on the shop's website, but there is coffee -- "the right coffee for America" -- and a sale offer for a gun safety course.

Conservative Grounds' soft opening is at 6 a.m. on Feb. 22, according to its Facebook page.

