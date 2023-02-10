What you should keep in mind before signing dotted lines with contractors

10 Tampa Bay has heard from licensing boards about tell-tale signs there’s a problem with contractors.

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone needing a deeper dive into what you should know before you sign on the dotted line with a contractor, we got you covered.

After several North Port seniors lost thousands of dollars to a construction scam, 10 Tampa Bay heard from licensing boards about tell-tale signs there’s a problem, which includes:

The person knocked on your door, offering a discount if you act now

That rush of urgency could make you act before you think things through

Make sure the contractor can provide you with a license number

If not and he or she asks for a large payment upfront, these things are all red flags

And when it comes to finding trustworthy contractors, asking for recommendations from family, friends and neighbors who are satisfied with the work they’ve had done is one way.

Other ways to find dependable contractors include researching the contractors or company's name, requesting references, looking at multiple companies at once, receiving the contract in writing and also don't make large payments upfront.

One last thing, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

We’ve compiled resources and links you need to know to research or even make a complaint about where you live:

It’s also a good idea to file a complaint with the county licensing board: