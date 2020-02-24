TAMPA, Fla. — If you have any money in the stock market, Monday’s trading was somewhat of a concern.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 1,000 points several times during the trading day due to fears over the spread of the new coronavirus.

But financial planners are advising investors not to panic.

“It is concerning. I understand it is disrupting some marketing that’s concerning for my career. And my money in the stock market,” said Jessica Icerman, an attorney whose job and investments rely heavily on a healthy economy.

Within minutes of the opening bell, Icerman had received a new alert that U.S. markets were taking their lead from the rest of the world and there was a major selloff underway.

“A lot of red on the screen – that’s terrifying to people,” said Steve Overton, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial. Overton says big drops in the market often frighten investors. But this, like so many other historical market movers, he said, will eventually come and go.

“That includes wars, and attacks, tragedies and catastrophes,” Overton said. “And that doesn’t mean this isn’t a catastrophe. But it does mean that the stock market historically has never - not once ever - not recovered.”

To demonstrate the stock markets’ resilience, Overton points to the day trading resumed following the attacks of 9-11. The markets dropped by more than 7 percent, but by that December, he says, they had rebounded to their previous levels.

At the very least, says Overton, it would be wise to stay the course.

Some might even see this as a buying opportunity as the market drops on temporary, but not overall fundamental weakness.

It would likely be a bad idea, he says, to try to get out of the market thinking you can time when to get back in.

“The economy is still strong. And, it’s unlikely, that this virus is going to change that in a meaningful way,” Overton said. “It’s most likely a temporary event like so many events are.”

The majority of those in the market have investments tied up in their retirement accounts. So, for now, they don’t seem too concerned about the long-term.

“You can’t control world events,” said Jameel Hakeem, who considers himself a somewhat conservative investor. “You just got to continue to invest and hope for the best.”

“I think it’s fallen by the wayside. It’s only a matter of time,” said Anthony Perez, who recalled the great recession a decade ago. “And all the other economic indicators are all standing positive. So, I think will be back on track here in no time.”

There is some anxiety about the near-term, however, and whether the virus scare could spark a full-blown recession.

“I’m concerned that it’s going to trigger a downturn in the economy overall,” Icerman said.

Overton says that’s unlikely. The economy’s fundamentals, he says, are still solid. He advises investors to do what they have to sleep well at night, but try to keep emotion out of any big financial decisions.

“Hold your horses. Take a moment. Breathe. Wait,” Overton said. “Let’s see how this goes before we overreact.”

