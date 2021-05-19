DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces May 27 opening in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pasta, anyone (the correct answer is yes)?
A taste of Italy is coming soon to Tampa Bay with the grand opening of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go at 653 Central Avenue. The Venice-based "fresh pasta concept" announced its first U.S. location will open at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27.
Following a "pasta cutting," customers can step inside the new, 938-square foot restaurant and order various fresh pasta and homemade sauces, the company said in a news release.
Each meal is served in to-go boxes because "who doesn't like the idea of enjoying fresh pasta in minutes without the need to sit down and wait at a formal restaurant," DalMoros St. Pete franchisee David Caruso said in a statement.
The first 100 customers on opening day will get a free pasta card for use during another visit.
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go was founded in 2012 in Venice, Italy, by Gabriele Dal Moro, according to the news release. Regional vice president and head chef Alberto Buniato, who's from Milan, Italy, will join the team in St. Petersburg.
The company plans to open more locations in southwest Florida before expanding throughout the U.S.
"We are excited to kick off our grand opening with a special 'pasta cutting' not to be missed, and like the original concept in Italy, we hope to attract the masses to our shop in St. Pete and make DalMoros everyone’s favorite," Caruso said.
