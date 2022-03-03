Florida companies remove Russian-made products in support of Ukraine

Two major grocery chains have pulled Russian liquor from its shelves.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida-based companies are starting to join the growing list of national corporations taking a monetary stance against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

In a move to show solidarity, grocery giant Publix has removed all Russian-made vodka brands from its shelves - that includes Beluga, Ruskova, Russian Standard and Zyr.

"Publix stands with the people of Ukraine. To show our support, we have decided to remove Russian-made vodka brands from our shelves. This is inclusive of all our liquor stores," Publix said in a statement.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company for Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket, is also taking a stance by donating $250,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross in support of Ukraine.

It adds that 100% of the proceeds from its private-label Ukrainian vodka will also be donated to the cause for 31 days.

"At Southeastern Grocers, we are guided by doing the right thing; we recognize the people of Ukraine need our help, and they need it now," President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers Anthony Hucker said in a statement.

Other major corporations across the U.S. have been joining the effort of removing Russian-made products or limiting access to certain services in the country.

Total Wine is also pulling Russian liquors from its shelves writing, "Today, this is what you will see in our stores" in an Instagram post.

Major movie studios like Warner Bros., the Walt Disney Co. and Sony Pictures have said they would "pause" the release of their films in Russia. BP also exited its $14 billion stake in Rosneft, a state-controlled Russian oil and gas company, over the invasion of Ukraine.

Other acts of solidarity include Google Maps disabling features, social media sites clocking Russian State Media ads, carrier services suspending shipments and Starlink activating services in Ukraine.