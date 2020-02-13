ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — We're ringing the cowbell and calling all urban cowboys and cowgirls -- you're wanted for a highly specialized job in Ponte Vedra... a buffalo milker!

No, we're not kidding. The "Backyard Buffalo" dairy farm is searching for a part-time employee to help milk the farm's buffalo for four hours in the morning, four-to-five days a week.

According to the job posting on Facebook, the farm's owner is working on getting certification with the Florida Department of Agriculture to sell more of the farm's products at markets and could use a little extra help.

The job pays $10 an hour during training, and then $13 to $15 an hour once you start the job. You also will get products from the farm that aren't sold in markets, as well as free breakfast and/or lunch when you work.

Backyard Buffalo raises "Water Buffalo," which are not the same as American buffalo, or bison. Water buffalo are actually native in India, which is where the farm's owner is from. So yes, when John Denver sang "give me a home where the buffalo roam," he did make a mistake -- he should have said bison.

So hold your horses and don't all apply at once -- only one spot is open!

And if you're interested in visiting the farm if you're in the area, there's also a place on the Facebook home page where you can schedule a visit!

