Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment planning is 'independent' of Tropicana Field long term, city officials say

The St. Petersburg deputy mayor says the city is "invested in a partnership with the Rays," but would continue to thrive if they were to relocate to Tampa.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people in St. Petersburg weigh in on the city's plans to redevelop 86 acres of the Historic Gas Plant District, whether the Rays and Tropicana Field will remain at the heart of the plan is at top of mind.

"One of the main questions is the Rays' involvement in the development process and the directly related question of whether the development will include a stadium," St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said via video at Tuesday's "community conversation" about the project. "The question of the Rays is critical to developing the right plan for the redevelopment of these 86 acres."

This comes as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said his preferred location for a new Rays ballpark would be on the Tampa side of the Bay rather than in St. Petersburg.

“I have always thought that a stadium on the other side of the causeway would be preferable in some respects,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday before the All-Star Game. “But there’s a variety of factors that have to be taken into account in terms of determining whether you’re going to be in St. Pete or in Tampa: What financing is available? What sites are available? How quickly you can get in on the ground? It’s not just the location.”

Tampa Bay’s lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the team has played since its inaugural season in 1998, expires after the 2027 season.

Manfred said he had not spoken in recent weeks with Rays owner Stuart Sternberg for an update.

A representative of the team attended Tuesday's community conversation as an observer but declined to speak with the media.

Welch said while the current plans are centered on the Rays staying in St. Petersburg, the project is about much more than just baseball.

"To provide certainty, this RFP process calls for a modern home for the Rays," Welch said. "But I believe this is not just a stadium project, it is a community redevelopment project based on the principle of inclusive economic opportunity that will also include a modern state-of-the-art home for our Rays."

Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens echoed the sentiment, saying, "We are certainly invested in a partnership with the Rays and doing whatever makes the most sense for both the team and the city, but we were an amazing city before the Rays and we would continue to be in an amazing city."

Owens said the city would find an effective use for the space if the Rays were to move on from St. Petersburg. "The stadium is probably approximately 14 to 16 acres, so that means that there are 16 additional acres of opportunity to continue to develop what’s best for the city."

While some local attendees at Tuesday's meeting see the stadium as an asset, most said they were indifferent.

"Honestly, the Rays are not that important to me," a community member, Dr. Charee Hoard, said. "What I'm concerned about is equity and making sure there is justice for those who suffered a terrible injustice when the Rays were brought here. That’s my focus."

The city has been looking at other MLB stadiums as inspiration for the redevelopment. But what would Wrigleyville look like, without Wrigley Field, or Fenway without Fenway Park?

"I think the Rays have to decide whether or not they want to stay here and let the city and let the administration know they're going to stay here and then work together," another attendee, Tom Lally, said.

The final community conversation is set to be held next week, but you can share your thoughts on this project at any point on the city's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.