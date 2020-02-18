ORLANDO, Fla. — The Christian theme park, Holy Land Experience, is laying off most of its staff as part of what it says is a corporate-wide ministry reorganization.

It informed Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the state in a WARN Notice dated Feb. 14 that 118 employees would be let go at the end of their shifts on April 18. Most of the positions eliminated are considered actors or musicians.

Several more include guest service associates, retail associates, food service workers and others. They will be offered severance based upon their length of service.

WKMG-TV reports Trinity Broadcasting Networks earlier this year said the theme park would position itself to highlight more of its biblical museum, The Scriptorium and history-changing religious figures. It was known in January performers would be laid off but an exact number was uncertain.

The theme park, located near Orlando's Mall at Millenia, each year offers a "charity day" -- a day of free admission for the public -- and displays religious artifacts to retain its tax-exempt status, WKMG says.

This comes out to about $3 million in property taxes saved since the tax break was granted in 2006, the Orlando Sentinel reports, citing the Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office.

