LEGOLAND Florida lays off unspecified number of people

The theme park and resort said it has restructured its business operations because of the pandemic.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida has announced it is laying off some employees at its resort and theme park in Winter Haven.

The announcement came Wednesday with the resort saying,"We have made the difficult decision to restructure our business operations, resulting in the reduction of workforce across the Resort."

LEGOLAND said the decision was made after already making operational adjustments, salary reductions and temporary furloughs to try and weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a necessary step that will allow our Resort to be more reflective of the uncertain environment we are currently operating within," the company said in a statement. "We are saddened to say goodbye to each of these employees and appreciate the impact this has on them and their families."

LEGOLAND said its extending health coverage to the affected employees through July 31.

The company said it is not disclosing the number of employees that were laid off.

LEGOLAND Florida reopened a month ago on June 1 after being closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

