ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A weekend like this would have been full of markets and other outdoor activities, though local businesses are getting creative to stay afloat.

Plant nursery Lida’s Jungle was adding more market stops and debating opening a brick and mortar store before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic hit.

“We felt pretty screwed because we had so many markets that we were just gearing up to do. And it felt like stuff was just starting to pick up," Daniel Reyes said.

Reyes co-owns Lida's Jungle with his wife, Sarah Hendley.

With markets and big events the first things to go, the pair had to think fast to save their business and their family. Hendley came up with a way to pivot the business and keep it going.

"Why can’t we do delivery? And keep it contact-free. We can just do porch drop offs, and hit the road,” she said.

In true Tampa Bay style, customers showed up to their Instagram page to shop local.

“The response has been really amazing. I mean, people are so supportive,” Hendley said.

The new business model, while not perfect, has kept them viable.

“But I do think that the delivery service has enabled us to match like February-January numbers. We just haven’t maybe been able to match the growth we were hoping to get, but we are able to stay afloat that way," Reyes said.

Luckily, for Lida’s Jungle, with everyone stuck at home and craving interaction, many feel like it's a good time to add something living to their space.

“A lot of people are taking this time to organize their home, or redecorate," Hendley said. "And maybe it sounds cheesy, but I think they add a lot to a space.”

Lida’s Jungle plans to keep their delivery program going even after the safer-at-home order has lifted because of its success.

RELATED: Vinik Family Foundation donates $100K to help St. Pete small businesses during pandemic

RELATED: Bar owner removes $3,714 in bills from walls to give to unemployed staff

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter