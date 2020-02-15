PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A new pet wellness center is now open in Pinellas Park, located inside the Pet Supplies Plus store on Park Boulevard North.

VIP Petcare says these wellness centers are lower-cost alternatives to vet hospitals, according to a news release. It's a place for routine and preventative care, not emergency visits. You don't need an appointment and the cost for care is given upfront.

The goal is to help pet parents keep up with little problems before they become expensive ones.

Licensed veterinarians will be able to treat dogs, cats, rabbits, lizards and more. The wellness center offers vaccinations, testing, minor medical care and wellness exams. They can also microchip your pet with an ID.

VIP Petcare hopes this new wellness center location will let people take care of their pets while doing their regular shopping.

