Orlando White Castle to expand hours 24/7 amid big demand

Plans also are underway for a new location adjacent to the current location to serve online orders.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cravers, rejoice.

How do you measure the success of a White Castle restaurant? It's likely by the slider — 5 million of them are expected to be sold by May 3, the company's first anniversary of its largest store in Orlando.

That's more sliders sold at one location than any other White Castle restaurant in the country, the company said in a news release.

To further build upon the demand, White Castle said its location at Daryl Carter and Palm parkways this summer will transition to 24/7 operations for take-out, dine-in and drive-through service. That'll help satisfy any want for sliders, chicken rings, breakfast sandwiches and more.

And not even a block or two away, White Castle said it'll open another location to only service online and delivery orders — think DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates. A White Castle "virtual kitchen" similar to these new plans already operates near downtown Orlando.

"We had so many loyal fans in Central Florida who were eagerly anticipating White Castle's arrival, but the response this past year has far exceeded our expectations," Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle said in a statement. "Everyone in the Orlando area has been so warm and welcoming, and they have a Crave the size of the Sunshine State."

White Castle had a handful of locations more than 50 years ago when the company founder started those stores after retirement, according to the Naples Daily News. They were forced to close after not being able to operate far from their suppliers.