Publix to open first store in Kentucky

Once it opens for business, the Lakeland-based grocer will operate in eight states.

LAKELAND, Fla. — "Pub Subs" are traveling north.

Publix announced Tuesday that it plans to open its first store in Kentucky. The Lakeland, Florida, based grocer in a statement said it signed a lease at the corner of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road in Louisville.

The 55,702-square-foot store will include an adjacent Publix Liquors, which also will be the first to open outside the state of Florida.

"Being company owners, Publix associates are committed to providing the highest level of service and quality products to exceed our customers’ expectations," Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement. "Moving into Kentucky is a natural progression for our company, and we are excited to serve and be a part of this vibrant community."

The store is anticipated to open in late 2023, pending the permitting and construction process, Publix said.

Publix will be entering what's already a competitive market in the Louisville region, according to Lousiville Business First, citing retail data provider Chain Store Guide. Ohio-based Kroger Co. has 43.7 percent of the regional grocery market share, followed by Walmart (22.8 percent) and Michigan-based Meijer (7.8 percent).