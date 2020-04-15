LAKELAND, Fla. — First responders and health care employees are getting a little bit of extra shopping time to avoid the crowds at Publix during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The grocery company announced it is designating Thursday evenings and Friday mornings for those front-line workers. It begins Thursday, April 16.
Hours include:
- 8-9 p.m. Thursdays
- 7-8 a.m. Fridays
Publix Pharmacy also will be open during these hours, the company said.
Grocery stores across the country have limited hours and designated special senior shopping times in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus. Most companies, including Target, said changing hours allows staff to make sure surfaces are clean and shelves are stocked.
RELATED: Publix employee at South Pasadena store tests positive for coronavirus
RELATED: Publix launches contactless payment option at registers to limit spread of COVID-19
What other people are reading right now:
- Sarasota nurse tests positive for coronavirus
- HART bus driver tests positive for coronavirus
- Treasury: Major airlines will take aid to meet payrolls
- Should Florida schools stay closed? More than 25,000 people who signed this petition say ‘yes’
- Support Tampa Bay: Which local businesses are open right now?
- The IRS is now depositing coronavirus stimulus checks | Here's what you need to know
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter