Publix makes the list of Fortune's 'World's Most Admired Companies'

The popular grocery chain was ranked No. 1 in the food and drugstores industry.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For all of the ride or die Pub sub lovers — we got some news for you!

Publix marked a place on Fortune's annual list of the World's Most Admired Companies, coming in at No. 1 in the food and drugstores industry for the third year in a row, a news release from the supermarket company explains.

On the overall list of the World's Most Admired Companies, Publix came in a whopping No. 42, which is up there with companies like Adobe, Pepsi and Bank of America.

Apple and Amazon made the top of the list for the most admired companies of 2022.

Over the past couple of years, Publix went through a hard time when the number of people who turned to food banks increased because of the pandemic.

But instead of staying stagnant during the ongoing pandemic, Publix has reportedly donated nearly 400 million meals to help put food on tables for people in need through its perishable recovery program, farmers and families initiative and Feeding More Together Campaigns.

Along with the wave of helping with food, Publix helps with jobs too by opening 54 stores and hiring thousands of new associates since 2020.

“Publix was built on the philosophy of doing the right thing, set by our founder, George Jenkins,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a statement.

“Because we’ve remained true to this philosophy and continue to operate by it more than 90 years later, Publix has continued to grow as a strong, healthy and vibrant company. We’re humbled to receive this accolade, especially during these challenging times.”

The list of the World's Most Admired Companies is determined based on ratings calculated from thousands of business people within each industry, the release explains.