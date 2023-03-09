Department of Labor recovers $190K in back wages, damages for Red Mesa employees

The feds say the businesses violated several provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two Red Mesa restaurants are accused of keeping bartenders' and servers' tips, in addition to other allegations, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday.

Investigators said in a news release that Red Mesa Inc., operating as Red Mesa Restaurant, and Veytia Ventures LLC, operating as Red Mesa Cantina, used the withheld money to pay for customers who skipped out on their bills. They, too, deducted the cost of uniforms from employees' wages, which led some workers to be paid less than minimum wage.

The Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division ultimately recovered $190,730 in back wages and liquated damages for 89 affected workers.

The division also found the restaurants in violation of the following, it says in the release:

Paid an incorrect overtime rate to tipped employees and failed to combine hours when these employees worked at both restaurants in the same workweek. By doing so, the restaurants paid overtime at rates lower than required by law for hours over 40 in a workweek and failed to pay for all overtime hours in some workweeks.

Paid kitchen staff straight time regardless of how many hours they worked. By doing so, the employer failed to pay them the additional half-time rate required for overtime hours.

Failed to log workers’ hours in payroll records correctly which kept some workers off payroll records.

“By law, two or more establishments that are commonly owned are considered a single enterprise. In this case, the employer assigned employees to work at two locations they owned. They should have added the hours worked at these locations together and paid overtime when the combined hours exceeded 40 hours in the same workweek,” Wage and Hour District Director Nicolas Ratmiroff said in a statement.

“Operating restaurants with the same owners under different corporate names does not remove that liability. Employers are responsible for understanding and complying with federal laws regarding pay practices.”