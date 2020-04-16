TAMPA, Fla. — Armature Works is reopening to its vendors for takeout and delivery one month after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The food hall made the decision to voluntarily close on March 16 to help stop the spread.

Armature Works developers confirmed on Twitter vendors will be allowed back in, under very strict guidelines.

According to the Tampa Bay Business Journal, Armature Works management will be checking employees' temperatures when they come to work and enforcing social distancing guidelines. They are also limiting the number of touch points between order preparation and delivery.

Six vendors open Thursday for curbside and delivery, and more are \ slated to open next week.

The following businesses open Thursday:

Astro Ice Cream Co.

Ava

Butcher N' Barbeque

Kuba

Union by Commune + Co.

Zukku Sushi

Dixie Dharma and Ichicoro Imoto will reopen on Monday.

All vendors will operate seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Only online orders will be accepted, and customers are not allowed to walk into Armature Works.

Curbside pickup will be at the North Ola Avenue east entry, and customers are expected to remain in their cars.

