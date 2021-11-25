Small Business Saturday highlights Tampa Bay area's small, local businesses

American Express first launched the holiday in 2010 as a way to redirect holiday shopping to local stores, the USCC explains

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After Thanksgiving passes, people tend to look forward to Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping. But what about Small Business Saturday?

Small Business Saturday, an annual day that falls on Nov. 27, strives to encourage people to support local businesses by shopping "small," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USCC) reports.

American Express first launched this holiday in 2010 as a way to redirect holiday shopping to local stores, the USCC explains. In 2011, the Senate passed a resolution that officially recognized Small Business Saturday.

Every time someone picks up a cup of coffee from a neighborhood cafe or buys a gift from a local store, they're shopping small, American Express explains.

"We’re committed to helping small businesses stay in business. In 2020 alone, American Express spent approximately $200 million on initiatives to support small businesses around the globe," the credit card company wrote on its website.

"And when you Shop Small, the dollars you spend at a local business in your community can add up, too."

With this in mind, people may be asking: What are some small, local businesses to go to this Saturday?

Here's a list of some places to check out on Small Business Saturday in the Tampa Bay area:

Don Me Now

This fashion-forward clothing store offers customers "on-trend styles as well as personal styling services," according to the boutique's online description.

After spending almost five years in Hyde Park Village, Don Me Now moved over to Kennedy Boulevard.

Modern Paws

This pet supply store has two locations in Tampa, offering knowledge, unique pet products, natural and holistic food, and treats directly to your home.

"Our company strives in providing excellent customer service, as well as offering the highest quality of pet products for cats and dogs alike," the shop wrote on its website.

"Our mission is to raise awareness on the importance of pet health and nutrition in the community."

Thanksgiving Arts & Crafts Festival

This festival sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce encourages holiday shoppers to shop with small and local stores.

This free event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

During one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, there will be a wide selection of fine art to crafts being offered from independent business owners. People can do holiday shopping here with local vendors instead of heading to the busy malls.

Admission and parking for this event are free.

For more information, click here.

Shopapalooza Festival

LocalShops1 hosts its signature event in downtown St. Petersburg featuring more than 250 vendors, the event's Facebook page says.

There will be live music, free kid zones, free raffles, and a food hall.

This event will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Vinoy Park in Downtown St. Petersburg.

For more information on this event, click here.