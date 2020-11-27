Small Business Saturday shopping guide for Tampa Bay

American Express created this day of shopping to promote and support small businesses throughout the United States.

TAMPA, Fla. — Move over Black Friday, there's another day dedicated to shopping this weekend and it's for stores that need your help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's Small Business Saturday.

American Express created this day of shopping to promote and support small businesses throughout the United States. It's a day to not only promote "Mom and Pop" stores in the area but a way to encourage people to shop small and shop local.

The Shop Small Tampa Directory from the city can help shoppers in the area find small businesses to check out over the weekend. The directory can be found here.

The St. Pete Main Streets Gobble Gobble 3-Day Event will help small businesses. You can find more information on what stores and restaurants are participating here.

People are encouraged to help small businesses in Ruskin during the "Market at the Ruskin Drive In" event. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Polk County, the BRIDGE Local network has partnered with the Lakeland Area Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Central Florida to encourage shopping small and local this holiday season. Shoppers in Downtown Lakeland can use this city newsletter for retail sales and specials.

