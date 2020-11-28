Keep it local: Tampa hosts small business directory for holiday shopping

The database features dozens of businesses across the city.

TAMPA, Fla. — 'Tis the season for finding that extra special gift -- perhaps something not found at a big box store.

The city of Tampa on Saturday announced its second annual #ShopSmallTampa Directory for Small Business Saturday. More than 40 home-based and brick and mortar businesses are featured, and all are within city limits.

Last year's campaign helped bring in more than $67,000 worth of publicity for local businesses, according to a news release.

"City organizers hope this year’s campaign will raise an even greater awareness for the need to support local businesses during and beyond the holidays, as many work to overcome challenges brought on by the pandemic," it says.

Several business categories are featured, including apparel, cosmetics, crafts and professional services.

The directory is available from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31.

