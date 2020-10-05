St. Petersburg mayor on opening salons, barbershops: Go for it, but be safe

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mayor Rick Kriseman said business owners hoping to reopen their barbershop or salon this week can do so, but they need to pay attention to the rules.
The city does not plan to implement additional restrictions on top of what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued in his executive order, according to a statement.
This includes the following as outlined by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation:
- All customers need to be by appointment only
- Allow at least 15 minutes between the conclusion of an appointment and the beginning of the next appointment for proper disinfecting practices
- No group appointments are permitted
- Masks must be worn by all employees while performing personal services
Owners can open as early as Monday "as long as they can strictly adhere to the safety protocols, including six feet of separation between customer chairs," Kriseman's statement reads, in part.
Florida remains in Phase One of its reopening plan, "Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan to Reopen Florida." It largely applies to restaurants and retail locations operating at 25 percent capacity, while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Missing from the onset were barbershops, hair and nail salons.
