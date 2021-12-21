x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Strike at Kellogg's comes to a close; workers to return Monday

The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Credit: AP
FILE - Union members and supporters gather during a rally outside Kellogg's World Headquarters on Oct. 27, 2021 in Battle Creek, Mich. Kellogg's employees have voted to ratify a tentative labor contract at the company's four U.S. cereal plants. The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Kellogg said on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 that the new contracts gives immediate, across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all. It also provides an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

NEW YORK — A strike at Kellogg's that has gone on since early October has ended after workers voted to ratify a new labor contract at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants. 

The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. 

Kellogg's said Tuesday that the new contract provides immediate, across-the-board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all. It also provides an accelerated, defined path to top-tier wages, a major sticking point for workers. 

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said the contract is a win for workers.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

 

In Other News

USF study finds people want more regulation on social media platforms