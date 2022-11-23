Last-minute shopping plans? Here's a list of stores open on Thanksgiving

With most stores will be closed, there are a few that will remain open on Thanksgiving.

TAMPA, Fla. — Wednesday is the last day to get anything you need for the Thanksgiving holiday, though, just in case you need a handful of items more, you'll have some options.

A lot of stores across the U.S. will be closing their doors for the federal holiday, which means you'll have to be ready just before Thanksgiving or wait until Black Friday.

But with most stores being closed, there are a few that will remain open on Thanksgiving.

Here's a list of stores that shoppers can take trips to on Thursday, Nov. 24:

CVS All 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Select stores will possibly be closed or have reduced hours on Thanksgiving closing at 5 p.m. Stores are set to fully reopen on Friday.

Dollar General Locations in most states will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree/Family Dollar Most locations are open on Thanksgiving but will close earlier than regular hours.

Starbucks Most locations are open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with some shops closing earlier for the federal holiday. Specific store hours can be found using the store locator tool.

Walgreens Mostly all locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Those 24-hour Walgreens stores and pharmacies will operate as usual. Select pharmacy locations will be open but with different hours. Find more information on hours can be found by using the store locator tool.

Whole Foods Holiday hours may be limited and different for each location, with some closing as early as 3 p.m. Anyone needing a last-minute run to the store can check store hours on the market's website.



With a limited amount of stores being open on Thanksgiving, there is more than a handful of places closed, including:

ALDI

Best Buy

Costco

Home Depot

Homegoods

JCPenny

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Petco/Petsmart

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

T.J. Maxx

Walmart

Ulta Beauty